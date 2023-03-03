Rakesh Roshan REACTS to rumours of Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad’s wedding; here's what he said

e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRakesh Roshan REACTS to rumours of Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad’s wedding; here's what he said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad |

Rakesh Roshan, the Krrish 3 filmmaker and the father of Hrithik Roshan, has reacted to the ongoing rumours of the actor's wedding with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The two are dating for quite some time and reports of their wedding started doing the rounds recently. Amid the chaos, the actors' father has finally broken his silence and strongly refuted all the rumours.

Well, celebrities dating each other and then getting married has become a common affair in Bollywood. Therefore, it is common for their fans and media to speculate about their wedding if the two celebrities date for a long time. Hrithik and Saba, who have been dating each other for quite some time are the newest couple on the list. There were reports that the duo is planning to get married in November 2023.

Rakesh Roshan denied all the claims

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan refuted all the claims stating that he is clueless about any such news. He stated, “I haven’t heard anything about their wedding so far.”

Another source close to Hrithik Roshan told the news portal, “Why doesn't the media give Hrithik and Saba some space to develop their relationship? Dosti se pehle hi shaadi ki baat shuru. They are now trying to know each other. Let them be. Hrithik isn’t a teen in love. He also has some responsibilities to fulfill. Children are there and it’s a very irresponsible thing to push them into this.”

Hrithik's upcoming projects

The Krrish 3 actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will now appear in 'Fighter' alongside Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone. Hrithik is also working on the fourth installment of his much-loved franchise, Krrish.

