Mahashivratri 2023: Rakesh Roshan visits Lord Shiva temple with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023

Rakesh Roshan, along with his family, offered prayers of Mahashivratri on Saturday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The family visited a temple of Lord Shiva in Panvel

Photos from their visit to the temple have surfaced online

In the photos, Rakesh Roshan can be seen offering his prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva

The family also participated in a bhajan and aarti session

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky was seen praying to the Lord

While the rest of the Roshan family visited the temple, Hrithik was seen giving it a miss this time

Hrithik's sister Sunaina also accompanied her parents

The family has been visiting the temple on every Mahashivratri for several years now

