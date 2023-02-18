Mahashivratri 2023: Rakesh Roshan visits Lord Shiva temple with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023
Rakesh Roshan, along with his family, offered prayers of Mahashivratri on Saturday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The family visited a temple of Lord Shiva in Panvel
Photos from their visit to the temple have surfaced online
In the photos, Rakesh Roshan can be seen offering his prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva
The family also participated in a bhajan and aarti session
Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky was seen praying to the Lord
While the rest of the Roshan family visited the temple, Hrithik was seen giving it a miss this time
Hrithik's sister Sunaina also accompanied her parents
The family has been visiting the temple on every Mahashivratri for several years now
Thanks For Reading!