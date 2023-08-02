'Koi Mil Gaya' Fans Share Memes To Celebrate Announcement On Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan's Film |

Good news filmy buffs! The 'Jaadu' from your favourite Bollywood movie is coming back to theatres this August. As the Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta film completes 20 years on August 4, 2023, it is set to be re-released in select theatres across the country. Fans seem to be really excited with the announcement and they expressed it by sharing filmy memes, visuals from iconic scenes, and a lot more on social media.

Check reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Re-releasing in theatres near you

"Koi... Mil Gaya", directed by Rakesh Roshan, originally hit the screens in August 2003 and narrated the story of a developmentally disabled man called Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), who befriends Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being. On Wednesday, it was announced that the movie will be re-released on PVR INOX screens this Friday across 30 cities in India.

More about the film that introduced 90s kids to Jaadu

The Sci-fi musical Koi...Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha emerged to be one of the most memorable films of the actors. The success of "Koi... Mil Gaya" spawned a superhero franchise, beginning with "Krrish", which was released in 2006, followed by "Krrish 3" in 2013. There have been reports that a fourth film in the franchise is in the works.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)