'He Was Drifting Away': Abhishek Kapoor Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Disturbed' During Kedarnath Shoot

Bollywood filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 film Kedarnath, recently recalled how the actor was "disturbed" during the shoot of their film, and that he felt like he was isolated and was "drifting away". Kapoor also heaped praise on Sushant's dedication towards his craft.

Calling Sushant a "great guy", Kapoor said, "He was a bit disturbed in those days. He was a very strong guy mentally and physically he could take on anything. I think he was finding himself to be very isolated and quite helpless. He was drifting away."

The director also hinted at some "unabashed manipulation" that was going on in the film industry around the time Sushant passed away. He said that the aftermath of the actor's death was necessary.

"It just needed to be addressed and I’m glad it got addressed. Just the prevailing scenario and the unabashed manipulation that was going on in the industry through so many forces," he said.

Kapoor also recalled how Sushant had inspired Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Kedarnath for a particular scene. He said that the stars had to shoot all night while being drenched and that too in very cold temperatures, but the actor took the lead, and seeing him, Sara too agreed to do it.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. He hung himself to death in his Bandra apartment, and what followed was a barrage of allegations on the who's who of Bollywood, to the extent that people collectively decided to ban the industry.