 Ankita Lokhande's Pet Dog Scotch Gifted By Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: 'Mamma Will Miss You So Much'
Ankita Lokhande shared a photo of Scotch and said she will miss him a lot

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
'Bigg Boss 17' fame and actor Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch has passed away. Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a picture of her dog on Monday that she captioned, "Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much Rest in peace scotch."

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section and offered condolences. Ankita's husband Vicky Jain commented, "Will miss you, Scotch." Actor Mouni Roy wrote, "So sorry."

Also, several fans remember that Sushant Singh Rajput gifted the dog to Ankita when they were dating.

Post the 'Kai Po Che' actor's sudden demise in June 2020, several videos surfaced on social media showing the late actor playing with Scotch.

A fan wrote, "I remember this is a dog she got during Pavitra Rishta so both Sushant and her emotions were attached to it." Another fan wrote, "Scotch and Fudge are together up there watching you guys," a comment read.

Ankita, who rose to fame with her stint in the 'Pavitra Rishta' show, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. Vicky eliminated in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale.

Ankita got a little emotional after learning about her elimination. Her family members also became disappointed. Her sister-in-law got teary-eyed. Host Salman Khan was also shocked as he expected to see Ankita as the winner of the 17th season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming period biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22.

