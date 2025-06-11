 'He Was A Fraud, Sent A Letter': Divya Dutta Recalls Getting Kidnapping Threat During Punjab Insurgency In 1980s
Actress Divya Dutta opened up about a harrowing incident from her childhood during the Punjab insurgency in the 1980s. In an interview, she revealed that she once received a kidnapping threat at a time when tensions were high in the state. Divya also recalled how the threat turned out to be from a fraudster and how the community came together to help her family

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta, known for her critically-acclaimed performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Veer-Zaara, recently opened up about a harrowing incident from her childhood during the Punjab insurgency in the 1980s. In an interview, the actress revealed that she once received a kidnapping threat at a time when tensions were high in the state.

Opening up about the turbulent period, Divya said, "Uss time pe joh insurgency thi, kuch log local hote the apne jaan pehchaan wale. Woh bhi kuch mauko ka fayda uthate hai. Har jagah aisa hota hai. Unhone aisa khat bheja tha ghar par. Chote sheheron mein support system bahut strong hota hai (During insurgency, there were some locals, people we knew, who took advantage of the situation. One such person sent a threat letter to our house. But in small towns, the support system is very strong)."

article-image

Divya further recalled how the threat turned out to be from a fraudster and how the community came together to help her family. "He was a fraud who sent that letter. I still remember how people came and helped us at that time. When you're alone but don't feel alone, that's the beauty of a wonderful neighbourhood," the 47-year-old actress stated.

She also spoke about the strength and unity of small-town communities during times of crisis. Opening up about how her mother was supported by those around her, Divya said, "The beauty of a small town is that all your relatives live nearby. My mother was alone, but everyone stood by her. That was a beautiful feeling."

Divya began her acting journey in 1994 with the Hindi film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. Since then, she has been part of several successful and critically-acclaimed films, including Chhaava, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Badlapur, Lootera, Umrao Jaan, Veer-Zaara, among many others.

She was last seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava in which she essayed the role of Soyarabai. Reportedly, the actress will next be seen in a film titled Nastik, however, not much is known about the project yet.

