'I'm Over-Qualified': Divya Dutta Says She Enjoys 'Male Attention', Opens Up About Views On Marriage & Why She's Still Single

Actress Divya Dutta recently opened up about why she remains single and her take on the institution of marriage. During one of her latest interviews, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress shared her personal journey and why she believes fulfillment doesn't always require a marital tag.

Speaking about marriage, Divya told Hindi Rush, "If you find a good partner, it's great to be married. If not, life moves on beautifully. It's better to nurture yourself than stay in a dysfunctional marriage. Rather than lowering yourself in a relationship, it's better to love yourself."

The 47-year-old actress admitted she receives "a lot of male attention" and enjoys it, but believes a relationship should only happen when there's genuine connection. "A relationship should happen only when there is a true connection, that's the larger picture. If that isn't there, I have many lovely friends around me, and I am there for myself. I surely don't want to get married, but I would love a companion," Divya stated.

Divya also revealed past experiences that shaped her decision to stay unmarried. "Because I've held the wrong hands too many times. That's how you learn in life," she laughed.

"There comes a time when you look for completeness outside which is not necessary. It's not necessary that you'll only be complete when a good partner enters your life. I used to have that misconception. I used to wear my heart on my sleeve, but not anymore," she added.

Sharing a witty anecdote, she revealed, "My friend once asked me why are you single and I said I think I'm over-qualified."

When the interviewer asked if she feels FOMO (fear of missing out) seeing happy couples, Divya replied, "Ab kuch nahi hota. I have friends I go out with. Har cheez aapko mile aisa zaroori thodi na hai. Jo mere pass hai vo unke pass nahi hai."

Reportedly, Divya had got engaged to Lt Commander Sandeep Shergill in 2005. However, the two had developed differences and had parted ways. The reason behind their separation is not known.

Divya made her acting debut in 1994 with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. Over the years, she has been a part of successful and critically-acclaimed films like Chhaava, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Badlapur, Lootera, Umrao Jaan, Veer-Zaara and many more.