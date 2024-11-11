'I’m More Important & I Prioritised My Life': Divya Dutta Advocates On Embracing Singlehood & Recognising Self-Worth

Instagram

'You're of age now,' is a sentence that every woman in India has to get used to hearing once she reaches the age of 25. Even in the modern setting we think we live in, societal norms, pressure, and perspectives towards women and their choices don't seem to change much. Bollywood actress Divya Dutta offered her perspective on how women can be single, thriving and embrace being content within themselves in their 40s.

Instagram

Divya Dutta on embracing singlehood

Dutta chooses to be happy and content in her single life. In an interview for Hautterfly, she talks about a life that embraces prioratising yourself and your growth. Women seeking love or relationship in their 40s are often termed as 'desperate'. In light of this, Divya said, "I would actually think it the other way around. You actually had a clear head and you’ve decided that your peace of mind and you, more importantly, so… I’m more important, and I prioritised my life… and it’s not about being desperate (sic).”

“I think desperate is when you’re seeking something. When you stop seeking and when you feel ‘okay I’m happy within my own self and if anything has to happen it has to happen very organically’… I think I’m in that state of mind," she added.

Embracing singlehood in 40s

In most cases, the more women learn about their talents, become self-aware and choose not to compromise their desires or realise that they are in a unhappy marraige, the choose to become independent of everything that is weighing them down.

Women in their 40s are at a point where they do not care or are more considerate about societal pressure because at this stage, they have become more self-reliant, prioritise their self-worth, and do not entertain anything that does not align with their desires. This liberation comes after years of self-acceptance.

Instagram

Singlehood in 40s and the fear of ending up alone

No matter the number of storms you have seen to reach a certain peak in your life, there comes a point where intrusive thoughts collide with your reality and make you question a lot things. This is the time when you need to remain honest with yourself and your needs. Remember that needs keep changing. What you did not want a few years ago can be something you want now!

Ultimately, all that will matter is how you've lived your life with grace and kindness in your heart. Ig you are beyond the usual terms of society and responsibilities you can thrive alone and be content withing yourself and the life you've built for yourself. Have friends like family in your life, engage in support groups, develop a new hobby and grab everything life has to offer you.