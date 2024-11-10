Embrace Singles' Day: 5 Best Ways To Celebrate Yourself

Canva

Singles' Day also known as Double 11 is a celebration of you and your fabulous solo journey. Originally called Bachelors' Day, it is a Chinese celebration and shopping season for people who are not in a relationship. Every year, it is observed on November 11, recognising singles worldwide.

Singles' Day is not just about being single—it’s about enjoying your independence, prioritising your happiness, and creating moments that nurture your soul. This day is all about celebrating you!

This year, embrace your independence and take time to indulge in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Whether you're at home or out and about, here are five wonderful ways to enjoy your own company and practice some well-deserved self-care.

Spa day at home

Transform your bathroom into a tranquil spa retreat. Create a warm bath, use your favourite bath bombs, light some scented candles, and unwind. You can even pair your pampering session with your beloved movie or reading books, for that perfect "me" time.

Master a new recipe

Cooking for yourself can be both therapeutic and fun! Challenge yourself to make a delicious meal from scratch, or try that recipe you’ve been eyeing for a while. You can even explore different cooking or baking techniques and unveil a new hobby.

Start a new book

Cuddle up with a good book and let your imagination wander. Whether you choose a classic novel or a book you've been meaning to read, immersing yourself in a story is a wonderful way to enjoy some time alone. A great book can transport you to another world, and there's no better companion than a well-told tale. Spend your time wisely or explore engaging stories through Pocket Novels.

Solo movie marathon

Why not treat yourself to a movie marathon? Pick your favourite films from the 90s romance to the latest action flicks, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a day of cinematic joy. If you’re in the mood for something different, mix it up by listening to an immersive audio series.

Journaling

Take a moment to connect with your thoughts and emotions by journaling. Write about your goals, dreams, and reflections on where you are in life. Journaling can be a great way to clear your mind, gain clarity, and set intentions for the future. It's a therapeutic way to celebrate your journey and embrace your personal growth, the perfect way to conclude Singles' Day.