'He Is Very Cute But Unfortunately There Is Nothing Happening': Ridhima Pandit On Dating Rumours With Shubhman Gill

Ridhima Pandit, quashing the rumours of her relationship with Shubhman Gill yet again has gone ahead to state that she finds him 'very very cute.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Ridhima Pandit, known for her stint in shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikanth and more found herself to be the centre of a 'relationship and marriage' rumour sometime back which involved Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill. Earlier squashing rumours about her 'December wedding' with Shubhman, Ridhima had cleared that if something like this ever happens, she will share the news with the world.

article-image

Now, the actress was recently asked about the same yet again in an interview with Filmygyaan. Quashing the rumours yet again, Ridhima reveals that she indeed finds Shubhman very very cute but there is nothing going on between them. Ridhima says, ''Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi. Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mein. I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening.”

Addressing the rumours earlier, Ridhima had revealed waking up to a number of calls from the media and that she had also started receiving congratulatory messages. Tired of all this, she took to her Instagram stories and announced that this is just a rumour. The Bahu Humari Rajnikanth fame had back then too gone ahead to state that she does not even know Shubhman Gill personally.

As for Shubhman, the popular cricketer was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar and later Sara Ali Khan too.

article-image

