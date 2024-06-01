Ridhima Pandit Says 'Don't Even Know Shubman Gill' Amid Reports Of December Wedding With Cricketer

Popular television actress Ridhima Pandit created quite a buzz on the internet on Saturday after reports stated that she is all set to tie the knot with cricketer Shubman Gill. For those unversed, it was reported that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant will marry the cricketer in December 24. However, the actress has now set the record straight and mentioned in an interview that she doesn't even know Shubman personally.

Ridhima, in an interview with ETimes, said, "It is some people's imagination, I guess. Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle."

The actress said she is single but definitely wants to get married. "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down," she added.

On Friday (May 31), Ridhima also shared a video on her Instagram story to quash reports of her wedding. "I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists and this has never happened. A lot of them want to know about my 'upcoming shaadi' but to whom? No, it's not happening. Go on with your lovely day. Kuch hoga toh main bata dugi saamne se (If something like this is happening in my life I myself would announce it). Nothing is happening now. Bye," she said in the video.

On Friday, Tellychakkar reported that Ridhima will tie the knot with Shubman in December 2024. The cricketer has not reacted to the reports yet.

Ridhima is best known and loved for her stint in Bahu Humari Rajnikant. She has also been a part of other shows like Kundali Bhagya, Haiwaan : The Monster, The Drama Company, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.

Shubman was earlier also rumoured to be dating actress Sara Ali Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, he has always remained tight-lipped about his love life and relationship status.