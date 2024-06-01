Actress Ridhima Pandit REACTS To Reports Of 'Upcoming Shaadi' With Shubman Gill: 'It's Not Happening'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit has reacted to reports of her rumoured wedding with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Hours after it was reported that Ridhima and Shubman are dating and that they are planning to tie the knot, the actress slammed the reports and stated that she is not getting married anytime soon.

According to media reports, Ridhima had shared a video on her Instagram story on Friday in which she said, "I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists and this has never happened. A lot of them want to know about my 'upcoming shaadi' but to whom?"

Ridhima added, "No, it's not happening. Go on with your lovely day. Kuch hoga toh main bata dugi saamne se (If something like this is happening in my life I myself would announce it). Nothing is happening now. Bye."

On Friday, Tellychakkar reported that Ridhima will tie the knot with Shubman in December 2024. The cricketer has not reacted to the reports yet.

Ridhima made headlines last month after she accused the producer of her previous show Shubh Shagun of harassing her and not clearing her dues. She had lashed out at the producer of the show and called his behaviour unacceptable.

Ridhima is best known and loved for her stint in Bahu Humari Rajnikant. She has also been a part of other shows like Kundali Bhagya, Haiwaan : The Monster, The Drama Company, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.

It may be noted that Shubman was earlier also rumoured to be dating actress sara Ali Khan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, he has always remained tight-lipped about his love life and relationship status.