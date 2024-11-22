'He Asked Chance Milega Kya': Khushbu Sundar Reveals She Almost Slapped Hero After Being Harassed On Film Set

Khushbu Sundar at IFFI Goa 2024 |

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar recently urged women to speak up whenever anybody misbehaves with them. Khushbu delivered a powerful message on women's safety and self-respect during her address at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. She also recounted an incident that left an indelible mark on her stance against harassment.

Khushbu said the safety issues are not confined to the film industry alone. Sharing one of her horrifying experiences, the veteran actress stated, "Women face challenges not just in the film industry but everywhere. You face them while travelling in a shared auto, local train, or even on a flight. It’s everywhere, not just in the film industry. But I would like to ask women to speak up whenever they feel someone’s mistreating them. Speak up then and there; don’t think about your career and troubles."

"A hero once asked me, mujhe kahi cycle gap mein chance mil jayega kya? (Will you give me a chance without anyone noticing?) I immediately held up my chappal and said, 'I wear a size 41. Do you want to be slapped here or in front of the unit?" she added.

Khushbu further mentioned that self-respect is one of the most important things, especially for a woman. "I didn’t think then that I was a newcomer, what would happen to my career? I just knew my respect was more important to me than anything. You need to respect yourself, only then will someone else respect you," she said.

Khushbu has consistently been an outspoken advocate for women's safety. A few years back, she lent her voice to the #MeToo movement. Recently, she voiced her support for the Justice Hema Committee report. The actress has also shared her personal experiences, including being a survivor of abuse by her father, a topic she has courageously addressed in multiple interviews and social media posts.