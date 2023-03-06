BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no one would believe me'

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no one would believe her' | Twitter

Khushbu Sundar, an actor-turned-politician who was recently selected to serve on the National Commission for Women (NCW), has spoken out about her own experience with sexual assault. The BJP politician stated in a recent interview that she was sexually molested by her father when she was eight years old and that she was only able to report him after she turned fifteen.

In a recent post, Khushbu, a member of the BJP national executive committee, said, “I want all your prayers and support so that the interests of Our 'Devis' are protected in all walks of life!”

Khsuhbu spoke about her ordeal during an interview

During an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Khushbu Sundar said, “I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life and it’s not about a girl or a boy. My mother has been through the most abusive marriage. A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abuse his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15.”

Khsuhbu feared that nobody would believe her experience

She feared that nobody would believe her, “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (no matter what happens, my husband is my God)’ mindset. But at 15 I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from.” she added.