e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no one would believe me'

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no one would believe me'

The BJP politician stated in a recent interview that she was sexually molested by her father when she was eight years old and that she was only able to report him after she turned fifteen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no one would believe her' | Twitter

Khushbu Sundar, an actor-turned-politician who was recently selected to serve on the National Commission for Women (NCW), has spoken out about her own experience with sexual assault. The BJP politician stated in a recent interview that she was sexually molested by her father when she was eight years old and that she was only able to report him after she turned fifteen.

In a recent post, Khushbu, a member of the BJP national executive committee, said, “I want all your prayers and support so that the interests of Our 'Devis' are protected in all walks of life!”

Read Also
'You do not have basic...': BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar shares disappointing experience...
article-image

Khsuhbu spoke about her ordeal during an interview

During an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Khushbu Sundar said, “I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life and it’s not about a girl or a boy. My mother has been through the most abusive marriage. A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abuse his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15.”

Read Also
Khushbu Sundar urges media to report Vidyasagar's death responsibly: 'Do not send out a wrong...
article-image

Khsuhbu feared that nobody would believe her experience

She feared that nobody would believe her, “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (no matter what happens, my husband is my God)’ mindset. But at 15 I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from.” she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh: Massive fire in Rohingya refugee camp burns over 2,000 homes, leaves thousand without...

Bangladesh: Massive fire in Rohingya refugee camp burns over 2,000 homes, leaves thousand without...

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands; no damage to property or fatalities reported

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands; no damage to property or fatalities reported

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no...

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was sexually abused by her father since she was 8 years old: 'feared no...

BJP faces tough choice for CM race in Tripura

BJP faces tough choice for CM race in Tripura

Delhi excise policy case: After 2-day extension, Manish Sisodia to be presented before court today

Delhi excise policy case: After 2-day extension, Manish Sisodia to be presented before court today