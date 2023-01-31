'You do not have basic...': BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar shares disappointing experience with Air India; airline writes back with a 'sorry'

Chennai: Khushbu Sundar's Air India flight experience on facing delay in getting a wheelchair | FPJ

BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar was at the Chennai airport awaiting to board her Air India flight when she had a disappointing experience with the airline. As Khushbu was suffering a knee injury, she was in need of a wheelchair which was made available to her only after a hustle.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her experience about the incident and wrote, "Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better. (sic)"

Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team. — Air India (@airindiain) January 31, 2023

Air India replied to the case with a sorry. They wrote, "Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team."

Khushbu Sundar's knee injury

To the unversed, Khushbu Sundar recently met with an accident and got treated for a resultant knee injury. Sharing the health update on Instagram, she posted an image of her knee being capped with medical care. Despite the painful injury that tried disrupting her schedules, she wrote, "My journey has to continue. Stop not, till you achieve!"

