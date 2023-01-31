e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'You do not have basic...': BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar shares disappointing experience with Air India; airline writes back with a 'sorry'

'You do not have basic...': BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar shares disappointing experience with Air India; airline writes back with a 'sorry'

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar shared her disappointing experience at the Chennai airport when her airline failed in making her available with a basic wheelchair. To the unversed, she recently met with an accident and got treated for a resultant knee injury.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: Khushbu Sundar's Air India flight experience on facing delay in getting a wheelchair | FPJ
Follow us on

BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar was at the Chennai airport awaiting to board her Air India flight when she had a disappointing experience with the airline. As Khushbu was suffering a knee injury, she was in need of a wheelchair which was made available to her only after a hustle.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her experience about the incident and wrote, "Dear @airindiain you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury. I had to wait for 30mnts at chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better. (sic)"

Air India replies

Air India replied to the case with a sorry. They wrote, "Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team."

Read Also
Air India completes 1 year with Tata group; 'how we respond to our lapses will define us': CEO
article-image

Khushbu Sundar's knee injury

To the unversed, Khushbu Sundar recently met with an accident and got treated for a resultant knee injury. Sharing the health update on Instagram, she posted an image of her knee being capped with medical care. Despite the painful injury that tried disrupting her schedules, she wrote, "My journey has to continue. Stop not, till you achieve!"

Read Also
Viral video: SpiceJet air hostess impresses internet with her dance moves to Deepika Padukone's song
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Three days after Sreenivasan Jain’s exit, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Three days after Sreenivasan Jain’s exit, Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

Budget 2023: India's ailing education sector needs urgent repair work

Budget 2023: India's ailing education sector needs urgent repair work

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail after 25 days

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi back home after BJY ends; supporters swamp his Delhi residence to welcome him

Raising Day 2023: Here's how Indian Coast Guard was established

Raising Day 2023: Here's how Indian Coast Guard was established