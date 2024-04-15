 'Have Some Shame': Netizens SLAM Paps For Secretly Filming Malaika Arora's Video In Backless Short Dress
As soon as the actress got up to leave and was seen fixing her dress, the paps zoomed in their cameras inside the venue through the windows

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was seen catching up with her friends in the city on Sunday and while at it, she chose to wear a short white jumpsuit. And as soon as the paparazzi got whiff of the actress' presence in the vicinity, they tried to click her pictures and record videos, without her being aware of it.

In a video that has now gone viral, Malaika can be seen meeting her friends in the city. She kept it casual in a backless short jumpsuit and tied her hair in a bun. As soon as the actress got up to leave and was seen fixing her dress, the paps zoomed in their cameras inside the venue through the windows and managed to record several glimpses of her.

As soon as Malaika realised about the presence of the shutterbugs, she gracefully turned and waved at them before quickly making an exit from the place.

article-image

While the actress did not react to the paps zooming their cameras inside the venue, the incident did not go down well with netizens, who criticised the photographers for recording her private moments.

"What the hell is wrong with you?? Have some shame," a user wrote, while another commented, "This is not cool !! She was not aware that you guys were filming her !! Don't take video or photos when celebrity are not aware off".

"Indian media should respect and give some privacy like seriously how can u film it and put it on public platforms," another user stated.

article-image

Meanwhile, Malaika has been currently spending most of her time with her son Arhaan and her girl gang which includes her sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

An ardent yoga enthusiast, sbe is also seen sharing videos of her yogasanas and workouts quite often on her social media handle.

