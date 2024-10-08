Harold And The Purple Crayon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zachary Levi's Film Online

Harold and the Purple Crayon OTT Release Date | Trailer

Harold and the Purple Crayon is a fantasy comedy film starring Zachary Levi in the lead role. It premiered in Los Angeles on July 21, 2024, at Culver City, and later, it was released in theatres on August 2, 2024. The film received mixed response from the audience and it is now streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Harold and the Purple Crayon?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Plot of the film

The film revolves around a young boy named Harold who lives inside a book and can make anything come to life by drawing it on blank white paper with a magic purple crayon.

When an old man mysteriously disappears, Harold decides to draw a door into the physical world, and he goes in search for him, but before he can do anything, the crayon falls into the wrong hands. Harold learns that power comes with responsibility and embarks on a journey to save his book world and the real world. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Zachary Levi as Harold, Lil Rel Howery as Moose, Benjamin Bottani as Mel, Tanya Reynolds as Porcupine, Ravi Patel as Prasad, Camille Guaty as Junior Detective Silva, Jemaine Clement as Gary Natwick, Elizabeth Becka as Ms Barnaby and Seth Robbins as Oscar, among others.

All about Harold and the Purple Crayon

The film is an adaptation of Crockett Johnson's book of the same name. David Guion has done the screenplay with Michael Handelman. John Davis has produced the film with Columbia Pictures, TSG Entertainment and Davis Entertainment. Gabriel Beristain has done the cinematography of the film.