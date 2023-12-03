'Har Baat Mein Acting Karta Hai': Tehelka Sunny Arya Opens Up On Abhishek Kumar's Mental Breakdown Post Eviction

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka, was seen being thrown out of the show for indulging in physical violence with Abhishek Kumar. The latter was seen bawling and breaking down seeking action against Tehelka after their fight, and later, crying his eyes out once again when he was asked to leave the show.

As Tehelka was asked to leave the house by the makers, Abhishek was seen crying and begging to Bigg Boss to give him one last chance and to not evict him from the show. He was even seen telling on camera that he has forgiven Tehelka for the fight, and he does not want him to go home.

However, Tehelka was eventually ousted from the Bigg Boss house as he violated the most important rule of the show.

Post his eviction, Tehelka labelled the entire mental breakdown episode of Abhishek as "acting". He stated that Abhishek wanted him to get reprimanded and punished by Karan Johar for threatening him and trying to hit him. "He thought he might not achieve it simply, hence, he should act, shout and throw things around," he said.

He went on to say that though he knows Abhishek is not really a bad person, he feels that he over-reacts a lot. "Har baat mein acting karta hai Abhishek. I am upset that I had that fight with Abhishek, and that i lost my cool and got physical. But my only motive was to stand for my bhai (Arun Mashettey)," he said.

Tehelka then advised Abhishek that he should not exaggerate every topic and that he should not get swayed away by emotions and become aggressive, like he usually does.

Post Tehelka's ouster, Arun too was seen breaking down and telling housemates that he too wanted to leave the show and return home, as he had no other friend inside the house.