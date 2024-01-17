Hansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Hansika Motwani, who began her career as a child actor, is on cloud nine today as the actress got a swanky new BMW 6 Series GT 630i M sports car from her family on January 17, 2024. The news was shared by the Denikaina Ready actress on her social media handle.

Sharing a photo of her brand new car on her Instagram story, Hansika wrote, "Welcome home." The actress' BMW car is priced at ₹75.50 lakh, and she got a mineral white colour as a gift.

Check it out:

In the video, the actress was seen driving her brand-new car while her mother, Mona Motwani, sat proudly next to her. Hansika, who was dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and white pants, also posed for the paparazzi at the residence in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Telugu thriller film My Name Is Shruthi, which was released in November 2023. Next, the actress will star next in 105 Minutes, Rowdy Baby, Guardian and Man.

Hansika began her career as a child actress with a television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Later, she also acted in Koi... Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead.