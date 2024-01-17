 Hansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH)

Hansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH)

Actress Hansika Motwani took to her social media handle to inform her fans that she purchased a new car.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Hansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Hansika Motwani, who began her career as a child actor, is on cloud nine today as the actress got a swanky new BMW 6 Series GT 630i M sports car from her family on January 17, 2024. The news was shared by the Denikaina Ready actress on her social media handle.

Sharing a photo of her brand new car on her Instagram story, Hansika wrote, "Welcome home." The actress' BMW car is priced at ₹75.50 lakh, and she got a mineral white colour as a gift.

Check it out:

Read Also
Hansika Motwani kept THIS one condition during her wedding vows with Sohael Khaturiya
article-image

In the video, the actress was seen driving her brand-new car while her mother, Mona Motwani, sat proudly next to her. Hansika, who was dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and white pants, also posed for the paparazzi at the residence in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video:

Read Also
Hansika Motwani's mom SLAMS reports claiming actress took hormone injections for growth: 'We are...
article-image

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Telugu thriller film My Name Is Shruthi, which was released in November 2023. Next, the actress will star next in 105 Minutes, Rowdy Baby, Guardian and Man.

Read Also
Hansika Motwani Says Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes As She Was South Actress: 'They Want To...
article-image

Hansika began her career as a child actress with a television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Later, she also acted in Koi... Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday's Pinstripe Corset & Skirt Is The Perfect Pick For Date Night

Ananya Panday's Pinstripe Corset & Skirt Is The Perfect Pick For Date Night

Richa Chadha SLAMS IndiGo Airline After Delay Of Flights: 'Surprised Only 1 Person Got Physically...

Richa Chadha SLAMS IndiGo Airline After Delay Of Flights: 'Surprised Only 1 Person Got Physically...

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Grabs Vicky Jain By Collar After MAJOR Showdown During Nomination Task...

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Grabs Vicky Jain By Collar After MAJOR Showdown During Nomination Task...

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Reveals WHY Her Father Prefers Train Over Flight; X User Asks If She Is...

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Reveals WHY Her Father Prefers Train Over Flight; X User Asks If She Is...

Hansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH)

Hansika Motwani Gets Swanky New BMW Car Worth ₹75.5 Lakh As A Gift From Her Family (WATCH)