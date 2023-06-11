Hansika Motwani Says Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes As She Was South Actress: 'They Want To Style Me Now'

Actress Hansika Motwani recently revealed that until a few years ago, designers would refuse to give her clothes because she primarily worked in South films. In one of her recent interviews, the Aap Kaa Surroor actress said the same designers who once ignored her are now eager to style her.

Hansika said the designers were like 'Oh, no South actor, we don't want to give you clothes.' However, she added that now they want to give her clothes and style her.

Hansika says she holds no grudges against them

"But now, they themselves come ahead and they are like 'Oh you have an event, you have a trailer launch, why don’t you wear us?' I politely said yes. There has to be a difference between them and me right? I was like ‘they will come back, I will work really hard’. And when the same people have come back I am like ‘now you want to style me, dress me, fair enough'," she told Gulte.com.

Hansika had become a household name back in the 2000s, when she had starred in shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', and in the film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' as a child actress.

She then went MIA to focus on her studies, and when she returned to limelight, she stunned everyone with her drastic transformation.

Hansika Motwani's Work Front

On her professional front, Hansika recently completed shooting for the final schedule of director Igore's Tamil film, "Man."

The movie delves into the subject of violence against women and explores the challenges they face. In the film, Hansika portrays a fashion designer characterised as a strong, independent, and empowered woman.

Directed by Igore and filmed in Chennai, Pollachi, and Madurai, the project also features Aari Arjunan as the antagonist, along with Janani Durga and Soumika in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Ghibran, while Mani has handled the camera work.