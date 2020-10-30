Entertainment

Halloween special watchlist: Get ready for a spook-fest

By FPJ Entertainment Desk

Grab a drink, some popcorns and get into Halloween mode with these five scary shows that you can watch

1. The Outsider

When a supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation, it leads a seasoned cop to question everything he believes in. Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. What we do in the Shadows

A look into the daily — or rather, nightly — lives of four vampires who’ve lived together for over 100 years, in Staten Island. Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. JU-ON: Origins

A paranormal researcher hunts for a cursed house where something terrible happened to a woman and her child long ago. Platform: Netflix

4. Haunted

Real people sharing bone-chilling and terrifying true stories from their past, re-created through chilling renactments. Platform: Netflix

5.Nocturne

An ambitious, young pianist, overshadowed by her twin sister, makes a deal with the devil to reverse the baalnce and take her sister's place. Platform: Amazon Prime Video

