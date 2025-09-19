'Body Could've Been Paralysed': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey Escapes Near-Fatal Accident After Glass Cuts Through Nerves While Shooting

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and actor Vishal Pandey escaped a near-fatal accident while shooting, when he accidentally cut his nerves with glass and had to undergo two surgeries. He revealed shocking details, sharing that the artery leading to his heart was saved by just a few inches; had it been otherwise, he could have been half-paralysed. Despite the tragedy, Vishal posted photos on his social media, smiling through the pain and expressing that this 'little' setback would not stop him.

Vishal Pandey Undergoes Surgeries After Near-Fatal Glass Accident

On Thursday, September 18, Vishal wrote, "Accidents have a way of shaking you up. While shooting, I accidentally cut my nerves with glass, something I never imagined could happen while doing the one thing I love the most: acting. Two operations later, I’m here, paused, forced to put everything on hold. For someone chasing his dream physique (nazar is real), his dream career, this feels like one of the darkest days."

Vishal Pandey Expresses Gratitude

Furthermore, in his caption, Vishal stated that it was nothing short of a blessing that saved him, expressing gratitude for the constant support and daily prayers he receives from his family, friends, and fans.

"And yet… you’ll still see me smiling in these pictures. Why? Because once I’m back to full strength, nothing and no one will be able to stop me. Even in this condition, I won’t pause. This little setback won’t define me; it’ll fuel me. Like they say, the sun always rises again. And so will I," he wrote.

Vishal Pandey Cannes Debut

Earlier this year, Vishal made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival, representing his debut international film Far Away From Home.

Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik Slap

During his time in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal was slapped by his co-contestant Armaan Malik for making remarks about his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Look at the criminal #ArmaanMalik, he not just slapped #VishalPandey but even slammed him against tbe wall. A criminal is being empowered on #BiggBossOTT3 ? EVICT ARMAAN pic.twitter.com/hbm9JsKx4S — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) July 7, 2024

While Vishal maintained that he did not mean it in a romantic or derogatory way, an angry Armaan slapped him right in the face, leaving everyone shell-shocked. As a punishment, Armaan was nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season of the reality show.

However, a section of the audience found the punishment unfair and demanded Armaan's ouster from the show.