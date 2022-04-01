'Had no intention to hurt anyone': Bhuvan Bam apologises after NCW seeks FIR against him for mocking 'pahadi' women

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has issued an apology after one of his recent videos was criticised for objectifying women.

Several social media users expressed anger and disappointment for making a distasteful remark about 'pahadi' women in one of his latest videos.

The video - titled Automatic Gaadi - has over 12 million views on YouTube.

Takin gto his official Twitter account, Bhuvan wrote, "I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One particular line in the video has Bhuvan's character asking his friend "pahadan chalegi (will a model from hilly areas do)?"

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also tweeted that they have requested the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the comedian.

Bhuvan rose to fame as a YouTube personality with his famous channel BB ki Vines. He has also appeared in web series 'TVF Bachelors', 'Titu Talks', and 'Dhindora'.

Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas mein" are some of his tracks.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:23 PM IST