From Kapil Sharma to Bhuvan Bam and more, THESE Indian stand-up comedians are rocking in on the small screen and Bollywood

Stand-up comedy acts have really seen a boom over the past few years as digital mediums have become big. Free Press Journal puts a spotlight on the top five stand up comedians who have made it to movies and forayed into television as well with their own standalone shows and film projects.

1. Kapil Sharma

India’s favourite prime time stand-up comedian, Kapil Sharma, started his own celebrity chat show called Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013. He became a household name shortly after. He went on to star as the lead actor in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Kapil is now at a level where he is also the producer of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, along with the channel. Recently, the comedian also featured on an OTT platform with his stand-up special, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

2. Amit Tandon

Known for his clean comedy, Amit Tandon is an immensely popular name in the Indian stand-up comedy industry. He was one of the first Indian stand-up comedians on an OTT platform. Amit has done over 200 international shows across 25 countries in a short span of time. Recently, Amit announced his own standalone TV show called Goodnight India.

3. Prajakta Koli

Focussing on relatable and observational videos based on one’s daily life situations, Prajakta Koli managed to carve out a niche for herself at a very early stage in her career. The comedian has been a part of various comedy shows like Comedy Premium League. Prajakta also tried her hand at acting with Mismatched, which is coming up with a sequel this year. The comedian has also signed Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is backed by Karan Johar.

4. Bhuvan Bam

The comedian, writer, singer, songwriter, and YouTube personality from Delhi, Bhuvan Bam, rose to fame with his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines. The multi-talented performer recently achieved a new feat by launching his own production house with a comedy web show, Dhindora, with himself in the lead role.

5. Mallika Dua

The comedian, actress, and writer Mallika Dua shot to fame with the viral video of Shit People Say: Sarojini Nagar Edition. It was written, styled and enacted by Mallika herself. She went on to be a part of various shows like Comicstaan and Comedy Premium League alongside the industry’s best comics. Mallika made it to films with small roles in Hindi Medium, Namaste England, Indoo Ki Jawani and Zero.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:05 AM IST