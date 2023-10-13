Guthlee Ladoo Review: Sanjay Mishra's Social Issue-Based Film Is A One-Time Watch

Director: Ishrat R Khan

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Dhanay Sheth, Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay, Heet Sharma and Kanchan Pagare and others.

Rating: 3 stars

Guthlee Ladoo is a story about two close friends who come from an underprivileged background. Ladoo is satisfied with the simple life he has and follows his father’s belief that they can’t change their fate. He accepts things the way they are. But Guthlee sees things differently. He feels trapped and wants to break free from his difficult life. Guthlee believes education is the key to a better future. His father Mangru shares the same mind-set, and he does whatever he can to ensure Guthlee has the opportunity to pursue his dreams.

The story revolves around Guthlee’s strong desire to overcome his situation. Will Guthlee finally convince the school authorities to extend admission to him in their School? How will this be possible? As a child belonging to the lower caste of a sweeper's clan will he hold a broom or a pen in his hands? All these queries form the crux of the story.

Director Ishrat R Khan Khan seems to be lecturing on unprivileged children from the Valmiki Samaj who is debarred from admissions in schools. They are considered untouchables, belonging from lower caste and religion. They are forced into seeking the same ancestral profession of cleaning gutters and toilets. It is too much in today's progressive India. Probably, it’s the societal fabrication of certain villages in India where this is still prevalent. Narrative by the director, maybe, true to its storyline but it leads to certain boring moments. In today's fast paced world, audiences come to enjoy entertaining moments. However, the climax ignites thrilling moments as the little protagonist (boy) puts in all his efforts sprinting to the winning point so that he avails the opportunity of getting admission in the school if he wins the running competition.

The performances of all the actors are good: Dhanay Sheth, Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay, Heet Sharma, Kanchan Pagare and others lived up truthfully to their characters; most of them are from NFDC. Sanjay Mishra seems to have come a long way as now he is getting to play and shine in lead roles. However, as usual, he has performed excellently well.

All in all, a social issue-based film had no scope for music and light hearted dialogues either. Editing was pitch perfect considering the subject matter. It is a one-time watch film, especially to encourage people to stand together to eradicate such a taboo wherever it exists.

