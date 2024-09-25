 Guru Randhawa On Comparisons Between Bollywood & Punjabi Industry: ‘I Am Not Dependent On...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGuru Randhawa On Comparisons Between Bollywood & Punjabi Industry: ‘I Am Not Dependent On...'

Guru Randhawa On Comparisons Between Bollywood & Punjabi Industry: ‘I Am Not Dependent On...'

Guru Randhawa talks about the comparison between Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry. "Yeh toh vohi baat ho gayi hai na ki mummy aachi hai ya daddy," he said.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image

Singer-turned-actor Guru Randhawa is ready to make his Punjabi debut with the musical love story film Shahkot. Recently, he opened up about the comparisons between Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry.

Guru was asked to compare Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry and to share which one he believes is better. To which he said, "Better is me, and you can question this to people who compare since I don’t compare things. I feel the comparison is the enemy of joy. I’m not one to compare anything. If I worked in Bollywood, I would do it with all my heart, and I would be grateful that I have worked here. But I’m not dependent on Bollywood.”

Read Also
Guru Randhawa Praises Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Co-Star Saiee Manjrekar: 'I Will Always Love Her Because...
article-image

He further added, "Same goes for Punjabi films I feel blessed that I’m working since I wanted to do something for my audience, something from where I belong. Something that I have never done before, like a movie and some new topics, gives some new messages. Yeh toh vohi baat ho gayi hai na ki mummy aachi hai ya daddy."

Guru has made a name for himself as a prominent voice in Punjabi music. He is known for his hit songs Lagdi Lahore Di, High Rated Gabru, Ishare Tere, Suit Suit, Dance Meri Rani and more.

FPJ Shorts
Guru Randhawa On Comparisons Between Bollywood & Punjabi Industry: ‘I Am Not Dependent On...'
Guru Randhawa On Comparisons Between Bollywood & Punjabi Industry: ‘I Am Not Dependent On...'
MotoGP India: 2025 Race Cancelled Due To 'Operational' Issues In Greater Noida, Set To Return In 2026 Season
MotoGP India: 2025 Race Cancelled Due To 'Operational' Issues In Greater Noida, Set To Return In 2026 Season
Nikkei, KOSPI Close With Losses, Chinese Indices Aided By Stimulus News Wither Red Wave
Nikkei, KOSPI Close With Losses, Chinese Indices Aided By Stimulus News Wither Red Wave
Vedanta Board To Consider 4th Interim Dividend On October 8
Vedanta Board To Consider 4th Interim Dividend On October 8
Read Also
Guru Randhawa to make acting debut in Anupam Kher's 532nd film
article-image

On the work front, Guru will be next seen in the musical love story Shahkot. The film also stars Isha Talwar, Seema Kaushal, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Rajiv Dhingra and produced by Anirudh Mohta.

The film story revolves around Guru Randhawa's character, who moves to Pakistan in quest of a friend, to fall in love with his friend's sister (played by Isha Talwar). It is scheduled for release on October 4th, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt Gets Goofy In BTS Photos From Paris Fashion Week 2024

Alia Bhatt Gets Goofy In BTS Photos From Paris Fashion Week 2024

Kenishaa Francis Reveals Jayam Ravi's Shocking Condition After His Separation From Aarti: 'He Was...

Kenishaa Francis Reveals Jayam Ravi's Shocking Condition After His Separation From Aarti: 'He Was...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi & Rajat’s Life To See Troubles Again, New Antagonist Jigar...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi & Rajat’s Life To See Troubles Again, New Antagonist Jigar...

Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar's Santosh Selected As UK's Official Entry For Oscars 2025

Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar's Santosh Selected As UK's Official Entry For Oscars 2025

Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper

Honey Singh or Badshah? Guru Randhawa Weighs In On Who’s The Best Rapper