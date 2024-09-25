Guru Randhawa On Comparisons Between Bollywood & Punjabi Industry: ‘I Am Not Dependent On...'

Singer-turned-actor Guru Randhawa is ready to make his Punjabi debut with the musical love story film Shahkot. Recently, he opened up about the comparisons between Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry.

Guru was asked to compare Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry and to share which one he believes is better. To which he said, "Better is me, and you can question this to people who compare since I don’t compare things. I feel the comparison is the enemy of joy. I’m not one to compare anything. If I worked in Bollywood, I would do it with all my heart, and I would be grateful that I have worked here. But I’m not dependent on Bollywood.”

He further added, "Same goes for Punjabi films I feel blessed that I’m working since I wanted to do something for my audience, something from where I belong. Something that I have never done before, like a movie and some new topics, gives some new messages. Yeh toh vohi baat ho gayi hai na ki mummy aachi hai ya daddy."

Guru has made a name for himself as a prominent voice in Punjabi music. He is known for his hit songs Lagdi Lahore Di, High Rated Gabru, Ishare Tere, Suit Suit, Dance Meri Rani and more.

On the work front, Guru will be next seen in the musical love story Shahkot. The film also stars Isha Talwar, Seema Kaushal, and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Rajiv Dhingra and produced by Anirudh Mohta.

The film story revolves around Guru Randhawa's character, who moves to Pakistan in quest of a friend, to fall in love with his friend's sister (played by Isha Talwar). It is scheduled for release on October 4th, 2024.