Guru Randhawa confirms in a tweet being attacked in Vancouver post concert

New Delhi: Singer Guru Randhawa confirmed on Tuesday that he was attacked by a member in the audience post his live concert in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

The singer wrote a lengthy note on Instagram announcing that he "is home now, feeling safe" and that he had four stitches on his right eyebrow after being punched on his forehead by a "Punjabi man" on Sunday night. The picture accompanying the text showed Randhawa with a bandage on his eyebrow.

"Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and mega-successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on 28th July in Vancouver when Guru told one Punjabi man not to come on stage while he was performing for the audience," the post read.