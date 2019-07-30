Singer Guru Randhawa attacked, hit on the head, by an unidentified person in Vancouver

Guru Randhawa post his performance in Vancouver was attacked by an unidentified person. Reports as per tribuneindia.com, the singer was hit on the head on Sunday night, he had survived the attempt on his life and is out of danger.

Reports say Guru was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, when he was attacked on the head from behind. As per witnesses the assailant was behaving rowdy during the singer performance. The attacker still remains unknown, however the singer intents to performances in Pakistan post Canada tour.

Randhawa released his much-awaited Punjabi song, Slowly Slowly with US rapper Pitbull in April. Randhawa shot for the song’s music video a day ago in Miami.

Reportedly the song is in three languages, English, Punjabi and Spanish. Guru Randhawa is known for songs like Lahore, Patola and High-Rated Gabru, he is one of the most loved singers of India.