Gulshan Devaiah SHUTS Troll After He Calls Him 'Worst Actor', 'Miscast' In Ulajh

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for being quite chatty on social media, recently gave a befitting reply to a troll who tried to bully him online and called him the 'worst actor'. Not one to mince words, Gulshan shut the user once and for all, and was lauded by his fans for his quirky response.

It all began after an X user named Aijaz Sheikh tagged the actor and wrote, "@gulshandevaiah is one of the worst actor, totally miscast in a nice movie ULAJH...Should have cast someone else."

What a creative way to give me a compliment. Thanks Aijaz 🙏🤝 https://t.co/qeQFWWEdMS pic.twitter.com/YzeKlXpVUp — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) August 24, 2024

Not one to ignore it, Gulshan gave it back to the user but in his own witty way. "What a creative way to give me a compliment. Thanks Aijaz," he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

As fans came to his defense, Gulshan clarified that he was only joking, and that he knew how good or bad of an actor he was. When a fan asked the actor to not take his haters seriously, he responded, "I don’t because somewhere I think I know how good or bad I really am and where I have scope to improve. But I also think it’s a fair opinion made because it’s always subjective from individual to individual or bot to bot. I’m just fooling around sometimes with such opinions."

I don’t because somewhere I think I know how good or bad I really am and where I have scope to improve. But I also think it’s a fair opinion made because it’s always subjective from individual to individual or bot to bot 🤪. I’m just fooling around sometimes with such opinions. — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) August 24, 2024

Gulshan was last seen in the film Ulajh, which failed to perform at the box office. The film was headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, and it also starred Sachin Khedekar, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailand, and others.

During the promotions of Ulajh, Gulshan grabbed eyeballs after he blatantly stated that he "did not vibe" with Janhvi Kapoor. "We don't really vibe that way; like you know, it's not like we're sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all, actually. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting, or anything like that," he had said.

However, he had added that it never got in between while they were shooting their scenes together.