Gulshan Devaiah REACTS To Ulajh 'Struggling' At Box Office On Day 2: 'Ones Who Don’t Embrace Struggle Will Never...'

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh was released in theatres on August 2, 2024. Despite a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, and Adil Hussain, the movie has struggled at the box office.

On Sunday, August 4, Gulshan reacted to Ulajh's 'struggle' at the box office on X. Re-sharing a news portal's tweet about the box office collection, he wrote, "Struggle is the salt that makes success taste good. The ones who don’t embrace the struggle will never achieve anything worthwhile. This is a tough business. Period."

Check out the tweet:

Another user asked Gulshan if Ulajh should have been an OTT release instead of a theatrical release, "Sir it's question of removing the big screen obsession and going where the consumers are going - OTT is the future. This would have found love appreciation and big numbers on OTT. But wrongly distributed by going to cinemas."

To this, the Hunterrr actor said, "Feature films are meant to be seen on the big screen. Hit flop toh chalta rahta hai. As pragmatic as I am about a lot of things , I’m not willing to let go of my idealism when it comes to cinema. I also don’t expect people to understand this. It’s a very personal thing for me."

The film’s total collection in two days stands at Rs 2.85 crore.

Ulajh is clashing at the box office with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, among others, in the lead.