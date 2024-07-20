Netizens Laud Gulshan Devaiah For Being Honest About NOT 'Vibing' With Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor: 'Love How Blunt He Is' (VIDEO)

Actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen next in Ulajh, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he does not 'vibe' with Kapoor. He stated that though they worked as professionals, they didn't share a friendly relationship.

Gulshan told The Film Companion, "We don't really vibe that way; like you know, it's not like we're sitting and chatting. We don't vibe at all, actually. We don't vibe at all. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting, or anything like that."

Further, he said that at other places with other actors, one can vibe, but not necessarily become friends. "I never felt that that was getting in the way of us doing the scenes. It didn't feel like, Oh, I'm not getting enough or something is lacking," he added.

Janhvi revealed that she was once advised to laugh at Devaiah's jokes to avoid making him feel 'intimidated.' The Dhadak actress said that once she got a call on set saying, "I feel you and Gulshan should go for coffee together, because, between takes, you aren't cracking jokes."

Soon after the video was released, netizens lauded Gulshan's 'honesty.' His close friend, actor Vijay Varma wrote, "I think the Journalists are only trained and prepared to hear “we were like a family” narrative. They need the training and not @gulshandevaiah78 . Tu mast Aadmi hai re gullu and with the talent and personality you have.. I know you don’t get intimidated easily."

Take a look at the reactions:

A user commented, "Just to put it. Gulshan is the senior actor here. Offended that someone tells he'd get intimidated." Another user said, "Love how politely blunt he is. And i doubt he felt intimidated :)."

A third user commented, "I kinda get it..Why do we expect costars to act like bffs when a movie set is just another workplace for them? They don't have to like each other, they just need to be able to act like professionals whilst they're working together."

"Damn this is so honest and REAL, Sometime ACTORS don't vibe but as professionals we do the job. Thanks for saying it loud," added another user.

Meanwhile, Ulajh is slated to release on August 2, 2024.