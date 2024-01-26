Gulshan Devaiah Dating Ex-Wife Kalliroi Tziafeta After 3 Years Of Divorce: 'We Love Each Other Dearly'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for his impactful performances in films and web shows, recently revealed that he is dating his ex-wife Kalliroi Tziafeta. The couple got separated in 2020 and has now decided to rekindle their romance and give their marriage a second chance.

In one of his latest interviews, Gulshan revealed that he is dating Kalliroi and confessed that they have a deep bond that is intact even after three years of their separation.

"We both love each other dearly and have a deep bond that is still intact. We couldn’t make it work the first time around due to a variety of circumstances but our circumstances are not the same anymore, we’re not the same. We both grew individually into better versions of ourselves. The separation was crucial to that," the actor told Hindustan Times.

Gulshan also said that they now understand themselves better and are more secure as individuals and professionals. The 45-year-old actor added that they have also developed more patience and are overall better at understanding and handling various aspects of life.

"As of now it’s one day, one date at a time. We’ve started dating again and the most planning we currently do is find nice restaurants to go to or destinations to holiday in together. We are both careful not to overthink our current situation," he said.

The actor also acknowledged that managing the boundary between work and personal life has been challenging and it impacted their relationship in the past. However, both individuals have now worked on improving this aspect.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs. He will next be seen in the film Ulahj which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.