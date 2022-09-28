Gul Panag to play a lawyer in 'Good Bad Girl'; show to release on October 14

Gul Panag's web series 'Good Bad Girl' is set to arrive on SonyLIV on October 14, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, 'Good Bad Girl' revolves around Maya Ahuja, a lively, bubbly, and quirky girl who has three different stories to tell.

The series reflects on how people, rules, cultures, societies, and laws impact the mind of a seven-year-old to turn her into a crafty and manipulative person by the time she is 28.

Talking about the show, Gul Panag said, “I was quite intrigued by the script and the show’s concept. The story comes with a lot of spunk yet is an everyday story that the audiences will relate to and have a good laugh. The characters are all quirky and freshly written, with various layers to them which add the right spice to the story. I’m playing a lawyer for the first time, and my character Zaina Mistry is the one who balances out the eccentricities of the other characters in the show. She is the voice of reason, much like how I am in real life as well. The show brings a bunch of talented artists under a roof which has made the journey of filming incredible. I am looking forward to its launch on Sony LIV and the audience's reaction to it.”

The show is helmed by Abhishek Sengupta and produced by Vikas Bahl and Anurag Shrivastava. It also stars Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aradhya Anjana, Namrata Sheth, Rajendra Sethi, and Zain Khan amongst others.