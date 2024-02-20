Gujarati Film 'Kundaalu' Makes A Splash At JIFF, Wins 7 Awards In Feature Film Category

FPJ

The first-ever Mehsani dialect Gujarati film, "Kundaalu" (Circle), has made a remarkable debut by bagging a whopping seven awards at the prestigious 16th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF-2024). The film, written and directed by Rohit Prajapati, tells a poignant story set in the picturesque villages of Mehsana, North Gujarat.

"Kundaalu" is a slice-of-life drama that delves into the complexities of rural life, where marriage holds immense significance. The film revolves around Mangu and Vikas, two individuals whose lives intertwine and are subsequently disrupted by unforeseen circumstances. Their journey unfolds as they navigate the rigid social norms and traditions of their community, struggling to find their voices and carve their own paths.

List Of Awards Won By 'Kundaalu':

"Kundaalu" swept the Feature Film category at the JIFF Indian Panorama, winning accolades for its various aspects. The film secured the Green Rose Award, Yellow Rose Award, Best Music Award, Best Sound and Editing Award, Best Cinematography Award, Best Costume Design Award, and Best Production Design Award. These recognitions highlight the film's excellence in storytelling, music, technical finesse, and visual aesthetics.

Prajapati, who hails from the film's setting, drew inspiration from real-life experiences in his village. He aims to showcase the true essence of rural life, where patriarchal norms and societal expectations often dictate individual choices. "Kundaalu" aspires to resonate with audiences by portraying the universal struggles of finding one's identity and navigating societal pressures.

Lead Actors React:

Sonaalee Lele Desai and Swayam, the lead actors, shared their challenges and transformations while portraying Mangu and Vikas. Desai described the director's guidance to fully embrace the role, leading to a moment of self-discovery when she couldn't recognize herself after makeup. Swayam echoed the emotional intensity of the characters, highlighting the internal struggles they hide within the confines of societal expectations.

"Kundaalu" promises a captivating journey into rural Gujarat, offering a glimpse into its unique culture, customs, and traditions. With its impactful storytelling, powerful performances, and award-winning visuals, the film is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.