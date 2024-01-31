Gujarati Short Film 'Kanakam Padukam' Makes History With 30 International Awards

In a pioneering feat for Gujarati cinema, the short thriller "Kanakam Padukam" has achieved unparalleled worldwide recognition, winning 30 prizes at prominent film festivals across the world. This cinematic masterpiece, directed by Surat-based Raj Kapadia and produced by Bhrugesh Amin and Vivaan Surati, has not only raised the reputation of Gujarati cinema, but has also earned its place in the annals of global film recognition.

"Kanakam Padukam" has been on an extraordinary journey, receiving accolades at prestigious film festivals worldwide. Its triumph includes winning at the 1st Monthly Film Festival, Monthly Future of Film Awards, Sundarban International Film Festival, and the Cosmic Film Festival. The film has also been selected as a semi-finalist at the Madras Independent Film Festival and International Moving Film Festival, showcasing its broad appeal and artistic merit.

The short thriller, directed by Surat-based Raj Kapadia, was shot in the tribal hinterland of Dang in Kevdi village in south Gujarat, featuring the renowned Jeetendra Sumara and Vivaam Surati in lead roles. Often hailed as the Amitabh Bachchan of the Gujarati theatre world, Sumara adds a touch of brilliance to the film.

Adding another feather to its cap, "Kanakam Padukam" has officially entered the annals of Gujarati cinema history by being selected at the prestigious Boston American Film Festival in 2023. This recognition not only marks a historic moment for Gujarati cinema but also emphasizes the global appeal and recognition of the film.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of tribal hinterland in Dang in south Gujarat, "Kanakam Padukam" has captivated audiences and critics alike with its compelling narrative, stellar performances, and technical brilliance. The plot revolves around an elderly man whose cherished sandals are stolen outside a temple, leading him on a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. Through its poignant storytelling, the film delves into themes of loss, redemption, and the resilience of the human spirit.

“I wanted to create a piece of art that could show the extremes of loyalty in human nature” said Raj Kapadia, writer and director of Kanakam Padukam. “ How far could a human go to show his loyalty, whether to another human, an animal, or a god? Coming from a richly cultured country, I have grown up surrounded by the different religions in India. However, I discovered that the elements common among every religion were belief and loyalty, and one day I pondered a curious thought that made me pick up my pen and jot down this mind-blowing story.”

As the journey of "Kanakam Padukam" continues, the film has entered the quarter-finals at the esteemed Mokkho International Film Festival, with results eagerly awaited. The film's accolades extend to various Asian film festivals in the United States, including the Boston Asian American Film Festival, Florida Asian American Film Festival, South Asian Film Festival of Toronto, and the Central Florida Asian Film Festival, solidifying its position as a testament to the power of independent cinema.

The film has been acknowledged at various Indian film festivals, including the West Bengal International Film Festival, Pune International Film Festival, Madras International Film Festival, Himachal International Film Festival, Alibag International Film Festival, Gujarat International Film Festival, and the Bangalore International Film Festival, the latter serving as a qualifying festival for certain Oscar categories.

The main cast of "Kanakam Padukam," including Jeetendra Sumara, Vivan Surati, Anamika Surati, Dharmik Gajjar, and Shrijit Dhoot, has been publicly praised for their exceptional contributions. Director Raj Kapadia's unique storytelling talent and producer Bhargesh Amin's guidance have propelled the film to its current acclaim, setting a new benchmark for Gujarati cinema on the global stage.