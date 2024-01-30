 Goal! Gujarat Schoolchildren To Receive Thousands of Footballs In FIFA-Backed Programme
Around 10,600 footballs will soon be distributed to schools across 33 districts, marking a significant step towards promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

Amit CowperUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Football | Representative Image

Ahmedabad: Calling all football fanatics in Gujarat! Get ready to lace up your boots and hit the field, as a wave of excitement is about to sweep across the state's schools. In an ambitious move, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is providing over 10,000 footballs to school children across Gujarat under the Football for Schools (F4S) program.

This initiative, launched by the Department of School Education & Literacy, All India Football Federation (AIFF), and FIFA, aims to democratize access to the beautiful game and ignite a passion for football in young minds. Around 10,600 footballs will soon be distributed to schools across 33 districts, marking a significant step towards promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

The distribution process will kick off on Wednesday at various Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) across Gujarat. The Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA) will be the driving force behind this endeavor, overseeing and coordinating the distribution through various Navodaya Vidyalayas. Members of GSFA in different districts will proudly represent the AIFF during this momentous occasion.

This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort initiated in October 2022, when the Ministry of Education, AIFF, and FIFA signed an agreement, designating Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya as the nodal organization for the F4S program.

The F4S Programme

The F4S program goes beyond simply providing footballs. It envisions a future where football becomes an integral part of the education system, contributing to the holistic development of children. By incorporating football activities into the curriculum, the program aims to empower and educate around 700 million children across the world, fostering inclusion and promoting gender equality on the field.

Football Distribution Plan

The program meticulously outlines the distribution process, ensuring every football reaches its intended destination. A detailed minute-to-minute program, along with addresses and contact information of participating Navodaya Vidyalayas, has been circulated to district football associations. Representatives from GSFA/AIFF will be present at distribution events, emphasizing the importance of strengthening football in the state and encouraging active participation.

The F4S program marks a turning point for football in Gujarat. It's a call to action for young players, coaches, schools, and the entire football community to come together and build a vibrant footballing future.

