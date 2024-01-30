Gujarat: Concept Medical's 'Momentum 4.0' Celebrates Sports, Talent & Unity

The event | FPJ

Surat: Concept Medical, a renowned innovator in life-saving medical devices and drug delivery, successfully concluded its annual sports extravaganza, Momentum 4.0. This year's edition lived up to its name, offering a diverse range of sporting events, a talent show, and a renewed sense of camaraderie within the organization.

The week-long festival saw participation from 12 teams, each boasting unique mascots, logos, and colors. Men's and Women's Cricket, Volleyball, Badminton, Chess, Carrom, and Table Tennis tournaments provided ample opportunities for employees to showcase their competitive spirit and forge team bonds. The infectious energy was further amplified by the enthusiastic cheers and support from colleagues.

Momentum 4.0 success

"The success of Momentum 4.0 is a true reflection of the collective spirit that unites us," said Dr. Manish Doshi, Founder and MD of Concept Medical. "We've grown significantly, and this event embodies our commitment to unity and excellence. Sports are a powerful tool for building positivity, interaction, and teamwork, and hosting such events contributes immensely to the overall well-being of our Concept family."

Echoing Dr. Doshi's sentiments, Executive Director Parth Doshi commended the participants' unwavering spirit. "The dedication displayed by our team members, overcoming both the afternoon sun and evening chill, exemplifies the unwavering spirit that defines Concept Medical. The theme of '#GameChanger' resonates not just on the field but also in our collective ethos," he stated.

'Concept got talent'

Momentum 4.0 transcended the boundaries of sports by introducing "CONCEPT GOT TALENT," a platform for employees to showcase their hidden talents. This captivating addition saw 25 vibrant performances across teams, creating an atmosphere of excitement and further strengthening the bonds within the company.

Concept Medical, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Manish Doshi, has established itself as a global leader in life-saving medical devices. The company's rags-to-riches story and Dr. Doshi's commitment to fostering a familial atmosphere set it apart in the industry. With events like Momentum 4.0, Concept Medical reaffirms its vision of becoming the world's leading company in drug delivery and life-saving devices, while prioritizing the well-being and happiness of its employees.