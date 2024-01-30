Gujarat: PM Modi’s Hometown Vadnagar To Get Aqua Screen Projection Show Over Sharmishtha Lake

PM Modi | BJP Gujarat Twitter

Ahmedabad: Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to get yet another attraction – a water screen projection show over Sharmishtha Lake. The project, which is estimated to cost around Rs.19 crore, will showcase the history of the town through an Aqua screen projection show, in addition to a musical fountain and lighting.

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) has initiated the tendering process for the Aqua screen protection show at the lake. Currently, the TCGL is in the final stages of implementing the light and sound show at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, which will soon be open to the public.

PM's hometown Vadnagar's history

Vadnagar is a treasure trove of archaeological findings dating back to centuries. The union culture ministry has commissioned several research projects to study how the place has survived through centuries, its irrigation systems and network of water bodies, and infrastructure. Parts of a high fortification wall, which is believed to have been built by the Mauryas and within which the town grew, is currently the site of an elaborate study by the ASI. An experiential four-storey museum is coming up near it now. Vadnagar’s famous Kirti Torans, a pair of 40-feet high columns of red and yellow sandstone thought to have been erected in the 12th century to celebrate victory in a battle, remain one of the key attractions.

Since 2022, the state government has taken over seven historical sites in Vadnagar. The PM’s hometown has witnessed various developments, including the establishment of a modern railway station, an ongoing world-class underground museum project, and the founding of Prerna School. Hatkeshwar Temple renovation, a light and sound show at Sharmistha Lake, and the renovation of lakes, including Ambaji Lake, will be new additions to the town’s attractions. Additionally, a watchtower and an art gallery have been added to the list of improvements.

The Aqua screen projection show

The Aqua screen projection show is expected to be a major boost to tourism in Vadnagar. The town has already seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals in recent years, thanks to the various development projects that have been undertaken. The new show is likely to attract even more visitors, and help to establish Vadnagar as a major tourist destination.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months. Once it is operational, the Aqua screen projection show will be a major attraction for visitors to Vadnagar. It will provide a unique way to learn about the history and culture of the town, and is sure to be a popular addition to the town’s tourism offerings.