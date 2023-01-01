Gujarat: Prayer meet to be held in memory of PM Modi's mother in Vadnagar

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Gujarat: After the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, prayer meet in her memory is going to be held in Vadnagar on Sunday.

She passed away on December 30, 2022, at the age of 100.

Heeraben, was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28. She was hospitalized due to health concerns at the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister tweeted.

article-image

