In pics: 8 heart-warming moments between PM Modi and his late mother Heera Ben which will melt your heart

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was cremated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. She passed away at the age of 100, today
PM Modi tweeted today that his mother told him on her 100 birthday that work wisely and live life purely
Whenever PM Modi visited Ahmedabad, he used to make sure to spend some quality time with his mother
PM Modi used to take his mother's blessings for his future endeavours
India's Prime Minister has often expressed his mother Hiraben's role in shaping his life as he came from a humble family background
PM Modi once said that the life lesson his mother taught was that one can be learned without being formally educated
PM Modi tweeted today, ''In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless 'Karmayogi' and a life committed to values"
He also shared that his mother always inspired him to focus on 'Garib Kalyan' (welfare of the poor)
