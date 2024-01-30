Gujarat's Dhordo World Tourism Village Tableau Wins People Choice Award

FPJ

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's tableau themed around the 'Dhordo World Tourism Village—UNWTO', showcased during the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, has secured the top spot in the People's Choice category for the second consecutive year. Adding to its accolades, the tableau earned the second position in the Jury's Choice of the Selection Committee for Tableau Excellence.

Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defense and Tourism, Government of India, presented the prestigious award to Avantika Singh, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, Gujarat, and Secretary to the Chief Minister, alongside Dheeraj Parekh, Director of Information on January 30 in New Delhi.

The Republic Day National Parade Event

The Republic Day National Parade, attended by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President of France Emmanuel Macron was a grand spectacle featuring the collective spirit and achievements of the nation, saw the participation of 25 tableaus from various states, Union Territories, and ministries.

Gujarat's tableau stood out by beautifully showcasing the unique 'Bhunga' of Kutch, Rann Utsav, the Tent City, and various handicrafts, while highlighting the strides in the digital revolution in rural sectors. The presentation of Gujarat's Bhatigal garba, recently acknowledged by UNESCO as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage', added a special cultural touch to the event.

Gujarat's tableau secured an impressive 32 percent of the total votes nationwide, reaffirming its position as the leading recipient of the People's Choice Award for the second consecutive year. The tableau, complemented by the enchanting Garba performance, became the focal point of attention, captivating the hearts of spectators.

The tableau's spotlight on Rann Utsav Dhordo, initiated in Kutch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcased its pivotal role in advancing social, economic, and environmental development in rural Kutch. Launched in Dhordo in 2006, Rann Utsav quickly gained international recognition, earning the prestigious 'World Best Tourism Village' award from the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2023. This recognition solidified Dhordo's place among the world's top tourism destinations.

People's Choice Award helped citizens to vote for best troops

Since 2022, the Ministry of Defense initiated the "People's Choice Award" through the "My Gov platform," allowing citizens to vote for the best troops and the finest tableau. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed gratitude for the collective efforts that led to Gujarat's tableau victory. He emphasized that this achievement is a collective win for every citizen of Gujarat, especially those from Kutch, marking a remarkable feat in the fields of tourism and cultural heritage.

CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted the global recognition of Dhordo as the World's Best Tourism Village and Garba's acknowledgment as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the World. These achievements, showcased at Kartavya Path in Delhi, stand as a testament to the rich cultural legacy and pride of the people of Gujarat.