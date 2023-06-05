 Gufi Paintal Death: Shakuni Mama's last Instagram post will leave you teary-eyed
Gufi Paintal Death: Shakuni Mama's last Instagram post will leave you teary-eyed

The veteran actor was admitted at a hospital in suburban Andheri

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Gufi Paintal Death: Shakuni Mama's last Instagram post will leave you teary-eyed | Source: Twitter

Popular actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial 'Mahabharat', died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. He was 79. The veteran actor was admitted at a hospital in suburban Andheri.

Paintal, who was moderately active on Instagram, had over six thousand followers and updated his feed with posts from plays, television shows as well as glimpses of his granddaughter, who is also a child artist.

His last Instagram post was on May 28. It was a reel that comprised a set of rare pictures of the actor from his childhood days, up until now. Check out the video below.

Hiten Paintal told PTI, "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep."

Gufi has appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in 'Bahadur Shah Zafar', 'Mahabharat', 'Kanoon', 'Om Namah Shivay', 'CID', 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai', 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn', 'RadhaKrishn' and 'Jay Kaniya lal Ki' among other shows. He made his debut with the 1975 film 'Rafoo Chakkar'. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including 'Dillagi', 'Desh Pardesh', and 'Suhaag'.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

