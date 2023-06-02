 Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal hospitalised, condition critical: Reports
Paintal's health update was shared by TV actress Tina Ghai on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who is best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, has been hospitalised and his condition is critical. He was admitted to the hospital on May 31. His health update was shared by TV actress Tina Ghai on social media.

Tina took to her Instagram account to inform that Paintal's condition is critical. She also urged everyone to pray for his well-being.

"Gufi Paintal ji Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers," she wrote in the caption along with a throwback picture of the actor.

However, Tina did not disclose much about Paintal's health as his family has refused to share details with the media.

Reportedly, Paintal, 78, has been unwell for a very long time but on May 31, his condition worsened and he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

About Gufi Paintal

Gufi Paintal is an actor and comedian who is known for his work in films and television shows. He has primarily appeared in supporting roles and is best recognised for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in the epic television series Mahabharat.

Paintal has acted in numerous Bollywood films, often playing comedic characters. Some of his notable movies include Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava and several others.

He has also been a part of TV shows like Kanoon, Sauda, Akbar Birbal, Om Namah Shivay, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Karn Sanghini and others.

Gufi Paintal has also directed and produced a few films.

