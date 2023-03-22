Gudi Padwa 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, and others wish fans on Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa 2023: Bollywood | Photo File

Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachan and others are up for celebration as it’s the time for Gudi Padwa and the beginning of the Hindu New Year. However, the day is celebrated in different forms like Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, in different parts of the country.

Several celebs from the industry took to their social media, sharing their wishes on this auspicious day. Let’s have a look at them

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jr. Bachchan Abhishek took to twitter to greet their fans on the festival day. In their post, they wished abundant peace, fulfilment and prosperity to all.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress Shraddha Kapoor started her day like a typical ‘Marathi Mulgi’ on Gudi Padwa. While she celebrates the festival with her family, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram stories and wished her fans. Take a look.

Other stars like Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon, Nimrat Kaur, and Ankita Lokande-Vicky Jain showered fans with lovely wishes.

Superstar Ajay Devgn wrote in his tweet, “नमस्कार! सर्वांना गुढीपाडव्याच्या आणि नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 🙏”

Veteran actress Hema Malini said: “To all those celebrating New Year today - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand - Have a wonderful day of festivities, family togetherness and joy always! Auspicious blessed beginning to all🙏”

Nimrat Kaur took to her Twitter and posted a tweet that reads, “Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Chaitra sukladi… celebrating the giant kaleidoscope of incredible India on this one joyous, incredible day!! Love and light to all celebrating today…. #IncredibleIndia #UgadiFestival #gudipadwa2023 #ChetiChand #Navreh”

Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are celebrating their second Gudi Padwa, after their marriage, at their new house in Andheri. Ankita shared her excitement on the same on her Instagram post.

As the entire country is celebrating the day in several forms, President Murmu greeted Indian citizens in her statement and said that these festivals are celebrated to embrace the arrival of new year. She also stated that these festival symbolise faith and are carried from the ancient culture.

We wish you all, a very happy Gudi Padwa !

