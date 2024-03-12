 Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGrey’s Anatomy Season 20 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series

The new season is available on several OTT platforms globally

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

After churning 19 seasons since its launch in 2005, the story of Meredith Grey and the doctors in Grey Sloan is ready to have another chapter. According to the reports, Grey's Anatomy season 20 will have only 10 episodes and the series is scheduled to release digitally on March 15, 2024.

Where to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 20

The popular medical drama has been captivating audience since 2005 and is set to return after a run of 420 episodes. The longest-running primetime medical drama will be available digitally on March 14 at 9 pm.

The new season is available on several OTT platforms globally. Since the show is not exclusive to a singular OTT platform, fans can compare and select from a wide range of services based on their subscription and available content.

Read Also
Frida OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Platform & Other Details
article-image

If you are in America, Hulu is the best platform to watch Grey's Anatomy. Audiences from America and Canada can also stream the series on Netflix. In Australia and India, fans can watch the series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read Also
Grey's Anatomy fame Ellen Pompeo turns 52: Fans flood Twitter with adorable wishes
article-image

Plot

The television series is centered around the daily life of a team of doctors working at Gret Sloan Memorial Hospital. They have to constantly take life-or-death decisions, all while trying to balance their personal lives and relationships. The 19th season of the series was released on October 6, 2022.

Read Also
Grey's Anatomy Star Patrick Dempsey On Being Named The Sexiest Man Alive: 'It's Nice To Have The...
article-image

Cast and producer

Grey's Anatomy cast includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, and Niko Terho as Lucas Adams among others.

The series was directed by Shonda Rhimes and produced by Ann Kindberg, Austin Guzman, Elisabeth R. Finch, Gabrielle G. Stanton, Harry Werksman, James E. Williams, Jeff Rafner under Shondaland Entertainment One and ABC Signature.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series

Frida OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Platform & Other Details

Frida OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Platform & Other Details

Irish Wish OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Irish Wish OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Al Pacino Issues Statement Over 'Chaotic' Oscar Presentation, Says Not Announcing Best Picture...

Al Pacino Issues Statement Over 'Chaotic' Oscar Presentation, Says Not Announcing Best Picture...

Lal Salaam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajnikanth-Starrer

Lal Salaam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajnikanth-Starrer