Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series

After churning 19 seasons since its launch in 2005, the story of Meredith Grey and the doctors in Grey Sloan is ready to have another chapter. According to the reports, Grey's Anatomy season 20 will have only 10 episodes and the series is scheduled to release digitally on March 15, 2024.

Where to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 20

The popular medical drama has been captivating audience since 2005 and is set to return after a run of 420 episodes. The longest-running primetime medical drama will be available digitally on March 14 at 9 pm.

The new season is available on several OTT platforms globally. Since the show is not exclusive to a singular OTT platform, fans can compare and select from a wide range of services based on their subscription and available content.

If you are in America, Hulu is the best platform to watch Grey's Anatomy. Audiences from America and Canada can also stream the series on Netflix. In Australia and India, fans can watch the series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Plot

The television series is centered around the daily life of a team of doctors working at Gret Sloan Memorial Hospital. They have to constantly take life-or-death decisions, all while trying to balance their personal lives and relationships. The 19th season of the series was released on October 6, 2022.

Cast and producer

Grey's Anatomy cast includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens, and Niko Terho as Lucas Adams among others.

The series was directed by Shonda Rhimes and produced by Ann Kindberg, Austin Guzman, Elisabeth R. Finch, Gabrielle G. Stanton, Harry Werksman, James E. Williams, Jeff Rafner under Shondaland Entertainment One and ABC Signature.