Grey's Anatomy fame Ellen Pompeo turns 52: Fans flood Twitter with adorable wishes

Grey's Anatomy fame Ellen Pompeo celebrates her 52nd birthday today. The show Grey's Anatomy is well-known.

Pompeo has had an exciting few years. She pushed for wage parity with her male co-stars in 2017 and was eventually offered a $20 million agreement, making her the highest-paid actress on television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she now earns $575,000 per Grey's Anatomy episode, not including her seven-figure signing bonus, backend earnings from the show's proceeds, and producing fees.

Pompeo, who celebrates 46 today, has been in a number of films, including Moonlight Mile (2002), Old School (2003), Daredevil (2003), and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2003). (2004).

When she's not acting on set, the actress is busy at home with her two gorgeous little girls, who she shares with her husband, music producer Chris Ivery.

Pompeo made her major studio movie debut alongside Susan Sarandon, Dustin Hoffman, and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brad Silberling's Moonlight Mile (2002).

As the actress celebrates her 52nd birthday today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share adorable birthday wishes:

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:48 PM IST