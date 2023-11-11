Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History With Most Song Of The Year Nominations |

Treat for music lovers! Ahead of the ceremony, nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards were unveiled on Friday morning. Taylor Swift, one of the most successful songwriters of all time, made history by getting an impressive number of Grammy nods as an artist. SZA led this year's competition with nine nominations, which include 'Kill Bill' and SOS for Record, Album, and Song of the Year.

While Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift each have six nominations, Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monet have seven.

Taylor Swift has dominated 2023 with her Eras Tour concerts and movie, along with her new album Midnights -- one of four of her albums at the same time back in June, a record, as per a report by Deadline.

Now, she has broken the all-time record for the most nominations for any person in the Song of the Year category.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, she is one of five artists to receive nominations in each of the three major categories this morning for Record of the Year, Song of the Year ("Anti-Hero"), and Album of the Year (Midnights). She is now eligible to compete for her fourth Grammy in the album category thanks to her nomination, ending a tie for third place she presently holds with a distinguished group that includes Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

SZA, Batiste, Cyrus, Rodrigo, and Eilish are among the other contenders for the three major categories of Record, Album, and Song.

Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, and The War and Treaty are the artists in the Best New Artist category.

The Barbie soundtrack is also making a big impression. Dua Lipa's song "Dance the Night" is up for Song of the Year, and Eilish's "What Was I Made For" is up for Record of the Year. The movie received eleven nominations in total, including two for Best Rap Song and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, respectively, for Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's score.

Three new categories are included in this year's Grammy Awards: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best African Music Performance. Another change is that all Recording Academy members will be able to vote in the Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year non-classical categories, which will now be in the General Field.

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on February 4 in Los Angeles.

