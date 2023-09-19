 Govinda Reveals He Rejected Films Worth ₹100 Crore Last Year: 'Bappa Ki Kripa Hai Mujhpe'
Govinda Reveals He Rejected Films Worth ₹100 Crore Last Year: 'Bappa Ki Kripa Hai Mujhpe'

Govinda said he doesn't wish to play the role of a villain as he opened up about his absence from films

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Govinda | File photo

Actor Govinda, who has been missing from the big screens for nearly four years, has said that he left projects worth Rs 100 crore last year. On Tuesday, the actor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family members and gave a glimpse of his celebration.

While interacting with media persons outside his residence, Govinda also opened up about his absence from films. He said, "I don't accept work easily. But the people who think I'm not getting work, I would like to tell them 'Mujhpe kripa hai Bappa ki'. I have left projects worth Rs 100 crore last year."

The actor joked, "I was slapping myself in front of the mirror because I was not signing any projects."

"They were offering a lot of money but I didn't want to do any random roles. I want something that I've done in the past. Something of that level," the 59-year-old actor reportedly added.

Earlier today, Govinda also visited Shilpa Shetty Kundra's residence with wife Sunita to seek Bappa's blessings.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen on the silver screen in the film Rangeela Raja which released in 2019. He played a double role in the movie.

Over the years, Govinda has starred in more than 165 films, and has won several awards and accolades for his roles. He carved a niche for himself with his spectacular comic timing and unique dancing skills.

While Govinda had started out as an action hero with the 1986 film 'Ilzaam', he went on to play the lead in numerous commercially successful comedy films, most of them with David Dhawan. Recently, the actor was seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show 'Dance Bangla Dance'.

