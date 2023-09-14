Actor Govinda To Be Questioned In ₹1000 Crore Online Ponzi Scam Case: Report

Bollywood actor Govinda will soon be questioned by the Odisha economic offences wing (EOW) in connection to their probe into the Rs 1000 crore online ponzi scam. The actor reportedly endorsed the company which has been found guilty of running the pan-India scam.

As per reports, a company named Solar Techno Alliance, which had its presence in several countries across the globe, operated an online ponzi scheme under the pretence of cryptocurrency investment.

The company reportedly collected deposits without Reserve Bank of India authorisation from over 2 lakh people across the country and raised a whopping Rs 1000 crore.

Read Also Govinda Blames Hackers After Tweet Condemning Haryana Violence Goes Viral (WATCH)

Govinda to be questioned in Rs 1000 crore scam case

According to a report in Times of India, authorities at the EOW stated that at present, Govinda is neither a suspect nor an accused. He will only be questioned because he had endorsed STA in a few videos, and the officials will try to find more clues about the scam from his statement.

Govinda had attended a mega event hosted by STA in Goa in July this year and thus, a team of Odisha EOW will reach Mumbai soon to question the actor regarding his association with the company.

The officials added that if Govinda's role in the case is only limited to being an endorser of the company as per a valid agreement, then he will be made a witness in the case.

Govinda is yet to issue an official statement about his involvement in the case.

Govinda's latest projects

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role.

While he has been keeping away from films for quite some time now, he is often spotted appearing on reality shows and events as a special guest.

Earlier this year, he was also seen enthralling the audience with his trademark dance steps at the Filmfare Awards, and he was seen shaking a leg with his 'Partner' Salman Khan too.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)