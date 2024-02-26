'Got Wiper To Hit Me, Threw Chappal At My Dog': Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgee Kallra Accuses Neighbour Of Threatening Her

Model and actress Bandgee Kallra, who shot to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 11, recently revealed details of her shocking encounter with her neighbour, whom she has accused of threatening and trying to harm her. She claimed that the neighbour hit her pet dog and tried to assault her as well.

Bandgee shared that the incident happened during her recent visit to her hometown Delhi, when she had taken her pet dog out for a stroll on the afternoon of February 19.

Bandgee claimed that while she was just walking her dog around, an elderly lady from the neighbourhood abused her and asked her to take the pet away from there.

"She threw a chappal at my dog’s face and started abusing me. She went inside her house, got a wiper to hit both me and my pet," Bandgee claimed about the woman.

She added that while the lady kept threatening to hit Bandgee, no one came to her rescue, and she too chose to keep her calm and not react.

Bandgee stated that when she informed the police about the incident, they asked her to forget it "because an old lady was involved".

She also stated that she is shocked by the number of animal abuse cases that come up every day and that she wishes to raise awareness towards the same.

For those unversed, Bandgee shot to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 11, and her romance with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma had become the talk of the town back then.

Even after the show ended, the two continued to be in a relationship. However, in July 2023, the two announced that they had decided to part ways after five years of dating.